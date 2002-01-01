الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

Bin salem Design
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Dubai
    Bin Salem design was established in 2002 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates supported by professional team of designers. The company provides a new vision & different perspective in the world of architectural & interior designs, furthermore the company supplies all the supplementary services such as project management, furnishing, out door spaces design & turnkey projects.

    Our philosophy based on undertaking to provide and perform the best quality works to address our valued clients’ requirements and to find the solution that match their needs. Further, we are also committed to provide the highest standards of professional quality works & ideal services that match both requirement & budget of our valued clients. In addition to that, we provide creative designs & exceptional solutions after we consider all requirements & facilities of the client. We devote & dedicate our sincere efforts to execute & develop the proposed designs. We, at Bin Salem Design, aim higher to be one of the global standard companies with distinctive brand in the world of both interior & exterior designs. We will always seek securing & providing creative & workable solutions. We concentrate on professionalism & creativeness in all our designs, because our creativity & ambition are endless. Our future vision aims at exceeding our valued client´s expectations. We devote our time and effort to provide creative concepts & projects. We ultimately strive to satisfy our valued client´s requirements; as such clients are our partners in the great success we aspire to attain.

    الخدمات
    interior design – architecture design
    موقع الخدمة
    UAE و Dubai
    جوائز الشركة
    ISO certified company – SME best design company in dubai
    العنوان
    UAE , Dubai , business bay regal tower office No 2301-2302
    25566 Dubai
    الإمارات العربية المتحدة
    +971-508893300 www.binsalemdesign.com

    التعليقات

    Rizwan Bhatti
    مكان جيد لشراء الأرز بالجملة والسكر وما إلى ذلك
    منذ 4 اشهر
    Zia Ali
    أفكار كلاسيكية وأنيقة وعظيمة ومدروسة جيدًا. أفضل مصمم في دبي.
    منذ أكثر من 1 سنة
    Ssss Abdulaziz
    أحد أفضل فريق التصميم الداخلي ، فهم يفهمون الثقافة ، ويقدمون أفضل ما لديهم لتحقيق رؤية العميل. الصبر مع العملاء الذين لم يكن لديهم أي خلفية عن لغة التصميم الداخلي. شخصيًا ، كانت لدي تجربة رائعة ولا زلت لا أستطيع الانتظار حتى أكون في منزلي الجديد وأشارك صورة التصميم الإبداعي التي ستكون في الواقع.
    منذ 1 سنة 2 سنوات
    6 أظهر كل تعليقات
