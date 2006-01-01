الرجاء استخدام متصفح احدث لان نسخه المتصفخ خاصتك غير مدعومه حاليا

Caspaiou Design &amp; Interiors
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات
التعليقات (5)
    Since 2006 Caspaiou offers Design & Interiors both as retailers and as interior designers. Known for its distinguished and tasteful atmosphere, Caspaiou is a concept in itself. Conveniently located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the showroom is the showcase of the Caspaiou atmosphere.

    • luxury interior design
    • high end lighting
    • european interior design
    Dubai
    Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 43
    Dubai
    الإمارات العربية المتحدة
    +971-43388276 www.caspaiou.com
    With Caspaiou European team and through contacts with the most creative European manufacturers we offer our discerning clients the top of quality, creativity and style. With 10 years of experience in what is easily the most divers and dynamic country in the world, we are used to working with and have earned the respect of a wide variety of clients.

    ASIF SALIM
    أشياء جميلة
    منذ حوالي 3 سنوات
    Gegham Avetisyan
    مجموعة محترفة جدا من الناس.
    منذ اكثر من 3 سنوات
    Jan Jaap Lems
    التصميم الداخلي من الدرجة الأولى. الملاك هم خبراء في الجودة والذوق الرفيع.
    منذ اكثر من 5 سنوات
