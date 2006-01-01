Since 2006 Caspaiou offers Design & Interiors both as retailers and as interior designers. Known for its distinguished and tasteful atmosphere, Caspaiou is a concept in itself. Conveniently located at Sheikh Zayed Road, the showroom is the showcase of the Caspaiou atmosphere.
- الخدمات
- luxury interior design
- high end lighting
- european interior design
- موقع الخدمة
- Dubai و 0000
- العنوان
-
Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 43
Dubai 0000
الإمارات العربية المتحدة
+971-43388276 www.caspaiou.com
With Caspaiou European team and through contacts with the most creative European manufacturers we offer our discerning clients the top of quality, creativity and style. With 10 years of experience in what is easily the most divers and dynamic country in the world, we are used to working with and have earned the respect of a wide variety of clients.