Ziaton Innovative
تصميم داخلي و ديكورات في Bangalore
    ZIATON INNOVATIVE PVT LTD is a boutique interior design and space planning company. We are passionate about creativity and cutting edge corporate design. We utilize our experience in our drive to deliver innovative and practical solutions to our customers, in interior design, project management, space planning, and execution.In a collaborative approach with the clients, we apply design principles, knowledge integration, and space analysis, which is engaging, vibrant, and reflects your property values.Our services cover the complete spectrum required for a smart interior, right from design conceptualization to total Fit-out & Turn-key projects. We are one of the most reliable service providers, and we have built a credible reputation with a rich portfolio in the Residential, Corporate, Commercial, Retail, and Educational sectors and created world-class environments for occupiers of these sectors throughout India.
    الخدمات
    • Office interiors in Bangalore
    • commercial interior designers in Bangalore
    موقع الخدمة
    Bangalore
    العنوان
    Basavanagudi
    560004 Bangalore
    الهند
    +91-9141023806 ziatoninnovative.com

    التعليقات

    Vimarsha Gowda
    Best team ...They provided complete solution starting from design to execution ..
    منذ 7 اشهر
    Punith D L
    "لقد كان العمل مع Ziaton تجربة رائعة! جمعت Ziaton أفكاري ورؤيتي مع خبراتهم وخبراتهم ، للتوصل إلى مساحة تجارية مصممة بشكل جميل. لم يفكر زياتون في الشكل الذي سيبدو عليه الفضاء فحسب ، ولكن أيضًا كيف سيتم استغلاله. خلال عملية التصميم والبناء بأكملها ، كان اهتمام Ziaton بالتفاصيل بامتياز. أنا سعيد جدًا بالخدمة التي يقدمها الفريق ، وبالطريقة التي تحولت بها المساحة التجارية لدينا. أود أن أوصي بإخلاص Ziaton لأي شخص يتطلع إلى بناء مساحة تجارية أو بيع بالتجزئة ".
    منذ اكثر من 2 سنوات
    Mahesh babu
    استأجرنا Ziaton Innovative للقيام بتصميمات داخلية متكاملة لمكتبنا الجديد. يجب أن أقول إننا راضون وسعداء للغاية بالعمل الذي أنجزوه من أجلنا. لقد كانوا صبورًا ومفيدًا للغاية في مرحلة التصميم ، حيث اقترحوا خيارات مختلفة وبدائل ساعدتنا على الالتقاء. جودة العمل جيدة جدًا وهي محترفة جدًا.
    منذ اكثر من 2 سنوات
