Zeerla Spa
أعمال آخرى في Dubai
    All therapists at Zeerla undergo meticulous series of training and courses. Our staff are certified and regularly supervised by a group of senior therapists who have expertise and experience in massage therapy, as well as various wellness treatments. Our spa center in Dubai and equipment are regularly sanitized and we follow guidelines as issued by local health authorities. In a world where the demands of career, studies, social, and family life can easily take a toll on your well-being, it’s important to pay attention to your body, just as much as you pay attention to your looks. You want to feel good on the inside, as much as you want to look good on the outside.

    الخدمات
    Spa, Massage, و Jacuzzi
    موقع الخدمة
    • Dubai
    • Media City
    • Marina
    • Barsha
    العنوان
    Office number 2406, Concord Tower, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai Media City
    00000 Dubai
    الإمارات العربية المتحدة
    +971-502068805 zeerla.com
